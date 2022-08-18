Layne

McAvoy Layne presents at Piper’s Opera House in 1988.

This lucky boy was at Piper’s Opera House last night, lucky to be alive and onstage to present, “An Evening with Mark Twain,” where, as a benefit for the Comstock Foundation, I was able to close a long loop with a flood of memories.

When I was 10 years old, my father took our family on a tour of Piper’s. I fell into a revery in front of the box to the right side of the stage, and my father had to drag me away from there. Forty years later, I would be sitting in that same box, waiting to deliver the commencement speech for Virginia City High. My 10-year-old self knew that box was going to be in my life, and as I glanced over to that same box last night, filled with friends, I had to smile. But wait, there’s more…

