Dear Rusty: I will be turning 65 this December and will most likely continue working until July of 2024 at my current job. It is possible I could leave a year earlier. With that being said, when should I submit paperwork to start collecting Social Security benefits? Is there anything I should know previous to applying that will make sure the process is relatively seamless? Signed: Ready to Retire

Dear Ready to Retire: Social Security recommends you apply for benefits 2 to 3 months before you wish your benefit payments to begin, but you can apply up to 4 months prior. When you apply, you will specify your desired benefit-start-month on the application, and that is when your benefits will start. Be aware that Social Security pays benefits “in arrears,” meaning your benefit is paid in the month following the month earned. So, for example, if you apply for your benefits to start in January your January benefit will be paid in February.

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.