Whether or not to get vaccinated is a personal choice. It is, and it should be. My body, my choice. But choices have consequences, and when those consequences extend beyond the individual and radiate out and throughout the general population, the government has a right—no, a responsibility—to mitigate those consequences. People who jaywalk put themselves and others at risk. Laws are there to protect people and property from the impact of risky behavior. Helmet laws protect taxpayers from the liability of having to pay for emergency room visits by victims of head trauma. Measles, mumps, and rubella vaccinations for children before they’re allowed to attend school protect everyone. That’s why they’re required. The same is true for Covid. Now, though, many Americans are, for one or another reason, reticent to get the shots. We need to respect their right to make that decision even though—as a friend reminds me—we don’t have to respect their decision.
There are, however, things that we can do to ameliorate the effects of this disease. First of course is to get vaccinated ourselves for our own protection and the protection of others, especially those who for medical reasons cannot get vaccinated and children for whom the vaccine has not yet been approved. It’s an act of kindness toward hospital and frontline workers who are keeping us alive. Unvaccinated, we are a danger to others as transmitters of the virus and liabilities to the public who will bear the cost if we get sick, transmit the disease, and clog our hospitals already overrun with Covid patients and unable to treat heart attack and stroke victims.
Secondly, we can continue to wear masks indoors, wash our hands regularly, and practice social distancing whenever out in public. It’s not enough to just get vaccinated because we can still be carriers of the virus.
Third, while recognizing that it’s a personal decision whether to get vaccinated, it’s OK to ask people if they are. A little over half of Calaveras residents are at least partially vaccinated. That’s a start. Contrary to what some politicians have said, it breaks no HIPPA laws to ask a person who you want to hug or wants to travel with you in a car or visit you in your home whether they’ve been vaccinated. Then, we can take precautions to protect ourselves and our families. And, although some individuals may be reluctant to do so, it’s worthwhile to try to convince people that they would be better off—we would all be better off— if they would choose to get vaccinated. Do it with love and concern for their safety, and ours. The evidence is clear and available that the vaccine offers protection from hospitalization, long term effects of the illness, and death. Think about it: protection from death. It’s counterproductive to shame a person who chooses to not get vaccinated, but there is reason to ask them why they make that choice, explore their reasoning, and explain why they should reconsider given all that we now know about this disease, how it mutates in our bodies, and the protective value of the vaccines. If they trust medical science to make them better, why don’t they trust it to keep them well.
We can also support those politicians and school administrators who are trying to keep us safe, our children safe, and our families safe, even if it means making decisions that will be unpopular with some voters and community members. We can patronize businesses that are having their employees wear masks and requesting us to also. If businesses eventually refuse service to the unvaccinated, we should recognize it as an act of compassion, not a threat to our freedom. They want our business, but they want for our safety and the safety of their employees even more.
After we have done all that we can to protect the unvaccinated, it’s OK to recognize that their survival is adversely affected—to say the least—by their ignorance, and in the end, those people dying of Covid, the preponderance of whom are unvaccinated, to some degree have themselves to blame. What kills them is not only a deadly virus but a deadly attitude toward science or a deadly political viewpoint. Sixty-one people have died from Covid in Calaveras. I take no pleasure in seeing people suffer and die, but after the government has done everything it could to speed the creation of vaccines, promote their efficacy, and make them widely available free of cost, if people choose not to accept medical science and instead believe the disinformation prevalent in our society, it’s their choice and not our responsibility to save them. I just wish they’d remember that their choices put us all in danger.
Jim Pesout is a retired high school teacher who lives in Mountain Ranch. You can reach him at jpesout@gmail.com.