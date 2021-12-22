American democracy is on the verge of collapse, not because of a threat from outside our borders but from within. We’re witnessing the beginning of the end of our 400-year American experiment. We were naïve to think it would last forever just because we wanted it to. Like so many other democracies around the world, we’re headed down a dark road toward the same illiberal, autocratic authoritarianism found in a whole slew of countries including Russia, Hungary, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Cuba, North Korea and Belarus. Is this the family of countries we want to join?
Worldwide, fully one-third of nations have autocratic governments. According to a recent Varieties of Democracy (V-Dem) report, 96 countries are ruled by autocratic leaders controlling 54% of the world’s population. We may become the 97th.
If you want to ask yourself whether your country is slipping toward autocratic rule, here are the signs to look for.
Government institutions are being weakened and politicized. Think of the U.S. Senate, where under half of Americans control 82% of seats. Think of the politicization of the Supreme Court, the misuse of the Justice Department, manipulation of our election process to favor one party over another, attacks on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and the diminution of the U.S. Postal Service.
Dissent is being repressed. The media and free press are described as enemies of the people, while cable news and social media are being used to promulgate misinformation and vitriol.
Rich and powerful corporations are being enticed to support and promote policies that favor the party in power or wanting to get back in power.
Appeals to populism and nationalism are increasing. More and more, our internal problems are being blamed on migrants, refugees, external forces, and nations out to get us.
Political opponents of the authoritarian-leaning parties are being denigrated and degraded. Elections are being tilted toward the party seeking power through voter suppression, gerrymandering, and stacking election boards with partisan officials.
Politicians are cozying up to autocrats around the world: Putin, Erdogan and Orban. These leaders have already established authoritarian regimes in their countries, and now some American politicians emulate their methods and want to learn from their playbooks.
What we now have in America is what’s called a “competitive democracy.” In a real democracy, every individual has an equal opportunity to register his or her vote and the playing field is level. These days in America, state-sponsored voting reform is being touted as a way to defend against voter fraud, to “fix our election process.” “Fix” is the right word but not in the way it’s being used here.
In a real democracy, a sitting president gets the opportunity to appoint a new Supreme Court judge, no matter who controls the Senate. In a competitive democracy, political parties are focused on retaining power by stacking courts and commissions, winning at any cost, by any means, feeling no compulsion to play by the rules and traditions of sound governance. In a real democracy, the results of an election are honored and power transfers seamlessly. In a competitive democracy, if you don’t like the results of an election, you call it a fraud, pressure officials to overturn the results, and compel your supporters to violence with the hope that they will keep your party in power by force. Autocratic parties and politicians don’t want to share power or compromise. They want it all. Win at any cost, that’s the billboard on our highway to autocracy.
We now live in a country with a dead democracy walking. Our body politic is being attacked. What’s now left of our democracy is for show. We’re trying to show the world that democracy—as messy as it is—is capable of maintaining human rights, universal suffrage, freedom of expression, multiple sources of honest information, freedom of association, and clean elections. We’re losing this battle. Some people don’t like change and want the stability of an autocrat in charge. They want control over their lives and feel that the right autocrat will provide it, even if he’s one who believes he’s the only person who can save the country from the ignorant voters. An autocrat keeps his supporters in a propaganda bubble presenting himself as born to lead with the populace subservient to his will. He denigrates his opponents, calling them socialists, communists, and Marxists, and winks at the use of violence to achieve his ends.
American democracy will not come to an end by military coup. It will slide slowly, interminably, toward authoritarianism right before our eyes. Now’s the time to open them wide, wider than our reticence to get involved, wider than our passivity, wider than our indifference, and watch as authoritarianism washes over our country, inundates our land, and leaves us in a tenacious swamp not so easily drained.
Jim Pesout is a retired high school teacher who lives in Mountain Ranch. You can reach him at jpesout@gmail.com.