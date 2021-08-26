When I worked in the stockroom of a well-known insurance company, I pulled and shipped quite a few fire marks. I assumed the brass ovals were paperweights until I toured the corporate museum. Historically, a fire mark was a metal insignia nailed to the front of urban homes. Huge conflagrations were the scourge of our early centuries. What Gold Rush town didn’t burn down at least once? So, when a fire broke out the fire brigade only stopped at the subscriber houses brandishing their unique fire mark.
Since the political parties have weaponized the pandemic, will we need to renew the fire mark concept?
Hospital beds are now maxed out in several states. Mississippi warns that their entire statewide hospital system will collapse if the influx of Covid patients doesn’t slow down. What happens when people who refuse to get vaccinated or take precautions show up at the ER? Many will hypocritically expect to go to the head of the line. Do we ultimately have to treat shot cards like a fire mark? When over 90% of the virus patients believe dubious news sources who claim that the virus is a hoax, does their emergency supersede the rights of vaccinated patients who might need help with non-virus emergencies like surgery?
The vaccinated got the shots to save others’ lives, to stop the spread, and hopefully to get back to a normal life that involves enjoying large group events. A few of such venues we hope to avoid are hospital ERs and ICUs. And, while virus precautions are not quite as enjoyable as something like a huge motorcycle rally in Sturgis, the fallout of such events affect everyone. The bikers will take the virus home regardless of what Fox News says. Such selfish activity puts a burden on our healthcare systems and our collective sanity.
Living in denial is nothing new but the political apparatus behind this pandemic is. Republican states are actively passing bills to make voting harder for certain groups of people. They are, in essence, demanding that all voters display a fire mark in order to cast a ballot. We are not that far removed from the days when Jews were made to wear Star of David patches for easy identification. By allowing a political party to decide the rules on voting and even give themselves the power to toss out elections that they don’t agree with, we have begun the slow slog toward such insanity in our own country. History could well record these current days as similar to the Weimar Republic’s gradual extermination of the Jews.
We’ve already seen the use of so-called “alternative facts.” We have lived through the era of “fake news” only to see the concept internalized in the minds of those who can read the writing on the wall but find claiming it all to be manufactured liberal propaganda a lot easier than ruminating in the dark abyss of their own denying souls.
Of course, those very deniers who are threatening our social fabric will be the first to try and shout down such heresy. “Such atrocities can’t happen in this country,” they will scream. Oh, but it can. Freedom is being pulled apart. Even taffy eventually breaks. As the white American populations continue to give way to more prolific ethnic groups, its leaders will become even more desperate. They will develop fire marks of their own.
My concerns are basically for the workers who listen to the police scanners and keep a wary eye on the emergency room doors. The once agonizing clips of Covid deniers pleading from their deathbed, pleas for everyone to “Please get vaccinated” are now a cliché. What erstwhile deniers don’t see or care about are the people in scrubs weeping in the background. They’ve been in the trenches for a year and a half. They are bone-tired. Their own children are at risk every day.
Without fire marks, this weary group are forced to make life and death decisions about who gets a bed. When people who have not taken precautions get sick, what do the medicos do? What is the psychological damage to a society forced to use metaphorical fire marks to decide who waits in the hospital hallways or who is turned away to die at home?
Medical staff are beginning to be advised to not wear scrubs when they leave the building because the naysayers are figuratively gunning for them outside. When will real guns appear? Caregivers, who are sometimes the last human a dying person sees, now have to also worry about personal harm from anti-vaxxers. Think about that. Maybe your mother is on life support. You walk outside, masked, in the middle of a death vigil, and morons attack you for wearing that mask. Welcome to the New World Disorder, folks.
