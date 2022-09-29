The Annenberg Public Policy Center released its 2022 Annenberg Constitution Day Civics Survey this week. If a teacher could grade our country in civics, we’d get an F.
Oh, wait a second. What the heck is civics? Maybe we should start there. Civics is the study of the rights, duties, and obligations of citizenship. They say freedom isn’t free. Most people don’t have to pay the ultimate price of freedom. They just have to vote and pay attention to what they are voting for.
The current survey was disheartening. We are getting dumber (if that’s possible) regarding our Constitution and our Amendments. Less than half of U.S. adults (47%) could name all three branches of government, down from 56% from last year; 25% couldn’t name any branches of government.
The answer: The executive, legislative, and judicial branches.
I remember in 8th grade we had to pass a Constitution test. The teacher was drunk, or maybe he had a hangover. He spent half the time we were taking the test in the bathroom. Naturally, everyone started sharing answers. As far as I know, everyone passed. The teacher eventually lost his job.
In high school, I don’t even remember taking civics. Maybe at the time the class didn’t make much of an impression. I’ve always known we had the three branches of government, so maybe something sunk in. Thomas Jefferson suggested that “a well-informed electorate is a prerequisite to a democracy.” Heaven help us.
Everyone and their aunt know what right the Second Amendment protects. Although there is some controversy there since the wording is ambiguous. It really sounds more like it protects the right of a militia to keep and bear arms. Most of the militias back then were used to keep slaves in check. And the Founding Fathers never heard of an automatic or semi-automatic gun.
But what about the First Amendment? Freedom of speech, right? Sixty-three-percent knew that. Actually, there are five freedoms mentioned in the First Amendment. In this survey, only 24% could name freedom of religion. Only 20% could name freedom of the press. Right of assembly was even lower at 16%. The right to petition the government was a measly 6%.
Twenty-six-percent of the respondents couldn’t name any rights in the First Amendment. In all cases, the percentages dropped considerably from the previous years. So maybe they just surveyed a particularly dumb group of respondents. It could happen. Or maybe we are doing a really bad job of teaching our children about our government. Or maybe adults are doing a really bad job of being a citizen.
Some people wanted to overthrow the government. I’m not even sure they knew what branch of government they attacked on Jan. 6. Or what branch they were fighting for. I bet they understand now what branch of the government is prosecuting them. That’s a hard lesson to learn.
In California, the current minimum course requirements for high school graduation are one semester course in American government and civics, and a one-semester course in economics. That sounds great! I don’t remember taking civics, and I know I didn’t take economics in high school. Although I took a course in economics in college. The high school requirement in civics varies from state to state. Some states don’t require civics at all.
Maybe the surveyors asked a lot of adults from my age bracket or from states that don’t require civics.
In one English high school class, we sat on the floor in a circle getting in touch with our feelings. My bearded and beaded teacher didn’t approve of my opinion that the kids getting stoned all the time were lacking in drive and initiative. Another English teacher taught us the hundred most misspelled words and Greek and Latin roots. I asked her why we weren’t writing essays? She said we couldn’t even spell—how were we going to write? Fortunately, I took German in high school and learned most of my grammar there. And luckily, I had an excellent English teacher in college who taught me how to write an essay.
Okay, so maybe a lot of those dumb respondents are from my generation. Or maybe from my high school. I hope things are better now. I am counting on the younger generations to do a better job of things. And no, Facebook is not required under the First Amendment to let all Americans express themselves freely on its platform. Fifty-percent of adults got that wrong—probably my generation. All the younger adults are moving on to other platforms.