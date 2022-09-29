The Annenberg Public Policy Center released its 2022 Annenberg Constitution Day Civics Survey this week. If a teacher could grade our country in civics, we’d get an F.

Oh, wait a second. What the heck is civics? Maybe we should start there. Civics is the study of the rights, duties, and obligations of citizenship. They say freedom isn’t free. Most people don’t have to pay the ultimate price of freedom. They just have to vote and pay attention to what they are voting for.

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.