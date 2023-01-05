The PACT Act is perhaps the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history. The full name of the law is The Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act. The PACT Act is a new law that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. The PACT Act adds to the list of health conditions that we assume (or “presume”) are caused by exposure to these substances. This law helps us provide generations of Veterans—and their survivors—with the care and benefits they’ve earned and deserve.
What does it mean to have a presumptive condition for toxic exposure?
To get a VA disability rating, your disability must connect to your military service. For many health conditions, you need to prove that your service caused your condition. But for some conditions, we automatically assume (or “presume”) that your service caused your condition. We call these “presumptive conditions.” We consider a condition presumptive when it's established by law or regulation. If you have a presumptive condition, you don’t need to prove that your service caused the condition. You only need to meet the service requirements for the presumption.
The PACT Act will bring these changes:
Expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras. It adds 20+ more presumptive conditions for burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic exposures. While it adds more presumptive-exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation it also requires VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every Veteran enrolled in VA health care. In addition, it helps us improve research, staff education, and treatment related to toxic exposures. If you’re a Veteran or survivor, you can file claims now to apply for PACT Act-related benefits.
Vietnam-era veteran eligibility
You may also be eligible for disability compensation based on other Agent Orange presumptive conditions. These conditions include certain cancers, type 2 diabetes, and other illnesses.
Based on the PACT Act, we’ve added 2 new Agent Orange presumptive conditions:
High blood pressure (also called hypertension)
Monoclonal gammopathy of undetermined significance (MGUS)
VA has added 5 new locations to the list of presumptive locations
If you served on active duty in any of these locations, we’ll automatically assume (or “presume”) that you had exposure to Agent Orange, you’re now eligible to apply for VA health care:
Any U.S. or Royal Thai military base in Thailand from January 9, 1962, through June 30, 1976
Laos from December 1, 1965, through September 30, 1969
Cambodia at Mimot or Krek, Kampong Cham Province from April 16, 1969, through April 30, 1969
Guam or American Samoa or in the territorial waters off of Guam or American Samoa from January 9, 1962, through July 31, 1980
Johnston Atoll or on a ship that called at Johnston Atoll from January 1, 1972, through September 30, 1977
The Republic of Vietnam between January 9, 1962, and May 7, 1975
If you haven’t filed a claim yet for a presumptive condition, you can file a new claim. If VA denied your disability claim in the past VA can now consider your condition presumptive, you can submit a Supplemental Claim. VA will review your case again.
We encourage all Veterans and survivors to file for benefits. VA will start to process PACT Act-related benefits in January 2023. If you apply for benefits at any time in the next year and we grant your application, we’ll likely backdate your benefits to the date of the bill signing. This means we’ll pay you the amount you would have received from August 10, 2022, to the date we grant your application.
