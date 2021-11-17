We have a responsibility to the future to do more than identify what is broken and protest about it. We must act. If the founders of our nation had not dreamed of a free state, we would still be shackled to the British Empire. If they had not acted on that dream, driven by the ideal that “all men are created equal,” and charted a path from subservience to democracy, we would never have arrived anywhere close to the dream. We must also ask for what we need. If the American leaders of the 1700s had not asked their neighbors and foreign sympathizers to stand with them, risking their lives and livelihoods in the pursuit of life, liberty and happiness, the goal of becoming the United States of America would never have been realized.
How do we chart a path from where we are now to a healthy, resilient future, with clean water, healthy food and the opportunity to achieve happiness for all? First, let’s recognize that our current regional stewardship strategies have placed us on a teeter-totter, lurching between catastrophic fires and unprecedented deluges. We must devise solutions that are scaled to address the extent of the problems we face here in rural California. It’s also vital to recognize that our actions here, in the origins of our region’s water and oxygen, have enormous positive impact on our urban neighbors.
Learning a lesson from our founders, local politicians must see that if we continue to allow external control of our resources, we are doomed to fail at achieving our goals. Our local leadership also has to recognize that, to achieve success, we must ask for the required scale of funding.
So where might this scaled funding come from? Are there models to follow that won’t require a reinvention of the wheel? The answer is yes. State and federal governments, along with not- for-profit businesses such as universities and hospitals, recognize that their ownership of non-taxable lands is a financial drain on local resources. The Upper Mokelumne River Watershed Authority (UMRWA) even has these Payments in Lieu of Taxes (PILT) built into their bylaws. In 2021, Calaveras and Amador counties respectively received $327,527 and $126,781 for their general funds from Federal PILT payments.
But what about other large non-taxable landowners? East Bay Municipal Utility District (EBMUD) owns 28,000 acres in Calaveras and Amador, and yet they pay no taxes. Could this be because local leaders aren’t asking for what we need?
A mechanism to do so is already in place—the UMRWA through which EBMUD currently contributes a paltry $80,000 per year towards the management of local watershed stewardship programs. Unfortunately, even this contribution doesn’t actually stay in our counties, since it is used to pay the contract salaries of two former EBMUD employees who reside on the coast.
We all know that no one will pay more than they are asked, and that those in charge often pay less than their fair share. EBMUD board member John Coleman has been the chairman of UMRWA since its inception in 2000. When I have asked the supervisors and water directors why this is, they say “Well, I need to check the bylaws, maybe that is how it is set up.” It took me less than five minutes to find the bylaws and read that there is NO provision preventing a rotating chairmanship.
A local chair of UMRWA could go a long way towards getting EBMUD to make payments in lieu of taxes and contribute its fair share to UMRWA’s budget. After all, the East Bay receives 99% of its water from the Mokelumne, and EBMUD has a budget nine times larger than all government agencies in Amador, Calaveras and Alpine counties combined. Not to mention the fact that Alameda County’s GDP is 33 times larger than the GDP of the three local counties combined, and EBMUD also serves part of prosperous Contra Costa County.
It’s time to ask for the scaled funds we need to shift the paradigm from nightmares of smokey scarcity to dreams of clear abundance. It’s time to realize the dream of a healthy, resilient future. This future starts with local control of the Upper Mokelumne River Watershed Authority. It’s time for we, the people, to pressure our local politicians to take control. The future starts now.