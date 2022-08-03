Recently I had a beer with two friends. One of them self identifies as a liberal outdoorsman, the other is a retired petroleum company engineer. When the conversation turned to the climate, I asked the engineer, who is a PhD scientist, what he thought about geoengineering. He replied, “I see it in the sky every day, and its impacts are what is being called global warming.”

The outdoorsman laughed and replied, “I don’t know what I’m seeing in the sky, but I do know that I can’t trust you since it’s your former employer who is causing the warming.”

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.