Recently I had a beer with two friends. One of them self identifies as a liberal outdoorsman, the other is a retired petroleum company engineer. When the conversation turned to the climate, I asked the engineer, who is a PhD scientist, what he thought about geoengineering. He replied, “I see it in the sky every day, and its impacts are what is being called global warming.”
The outdoorsman laughed and replied, “I don’t know what I’m seeing in the sky, but I do know that I can’t trust you since it’s your former employer who is causing the warming.”
“Suit yourself,” said the engineer, “but I’ll go on trusting my observations combined with the thousands of U.S. patents that exist for doing just what I am seeing.”
“Well, I’ll go on trusting the science,” quipped the outdoorsman.
I left the conversation thinking about how people often attach more weight to where an idea comes from than if observations bear it out. I experienced this firsthand when I started working for the University of California Cooperative Extension. Prior to that, the ideas I expressed on holistic farming and ranching were often mocked as radical, impossible and fantastical. Yet, the moment I donned the university name tag and had an office in a government building, those same ideas were embraced by the community as interesting, practical and economically sound.
Renowned theoretical physicist Richard Feynman asserts that “science starts with a guess based on observation… If it [the guess] disagrees with experience it is wrong. … It doesn’t make any difference how beautiful your guess is, how smart you are, or what his name is who made the guess, if it disagrees with observation, it is wrong.”
That is precisely the science that I fell in love with in elementary school. It was fun because it involved making a guess based on my personal experience and then testing that hypothesis against actual observation. That early faith in the power and importance of observation has led me to trust my constantly evolving senses and adopt the motto: “If I know I am right, I am sure to be wrong.”
When we censor information based on who it comes from, we stagnate discovery and limit our future. Is it not the mark of a free society that the observations of all are valuable because they each hold part of the truth? As Alexis Carrel, a Nobel Prize-winning surgeon, said, “Few observations and much reasoning lead to error, many observations and a little reasoning lead to truth.”
While I may live in a world that I consider to be increasingly toxic and manipulated, I continue to be exhilarated and inspired to love life because each observation I make leads to discovery and takes me another step along the winding path towards truth.
The journey towards truth is like an onion, it grows from the inside even as layers are peeled from the outside. Let’s transform tearful onion-peeling into a healthy, joyful abundant future by sharing our own observations truthfully, while taking the time to explore and comprehend the observations of others with empathy and respect.