There is an insidious plot being carried out right under our noses. It started years ago. Aha! So, Democrats are trying to steal the election! Right?
Wrong.
Nobody is trying to steal the election. That’s why this is so insidious. Putin and the Russians have known forever that they can never go head-to-head with the United States. Heck, their economy isn’t even the size of California. They tried, and the Soviet Union collapsed and split. How would we feel if the United States broke into 15 different countries? They hate us with a passion we can’t even comprehend.
What to do?
Along comes the internet. It’s so easy to get people to believe almost anything. So easy to sow doubt. What if Russia could put out so much misinformation that it could affect an election? On both sides! It didn’t matter if Trump and his followers were working with the Russians or not. Likely, they didn’t have a clue. But they loved the misinformation about Hillary. Anything to win. And they won. And it was wonderful. Trump immediately boasted that the crowds at his inauguration were way bigger than Obama’s. He even got his press secretary to announce it when it was obviously way smaller. He insisted that he would have won the popular vote if two million illegals hadn’t voted.
The Russians had their useful idiot. In political jargon, a useful idiot is “a derogatory term for a person perceived as propagandizing for a cause without fully comprehending the cause's goals.” The goal? To undermine democracy by doubting the election. Make people feel cheated. Angry. Divide the country.
We had four years of this. At a press conference, Trump even denied the work of all the U.S. intelligence agencies that Russia had hacked the Democratic National Committee. Putin told Trump that Russia hadn’t, and Trump believed him. It was shocking. But that didn’t matter. People believed Trump. Now they thought the United States' own agencies were against Trump. Why would he lie?
Fortunately for Putin, Trump’s goal and his were the same. Trump’s ego was too needy and fragile. He had to be the best. He had to win everything. If he didn’t, then somebody must have cheated him. When he lost the 2020 election, Trump couldn’t accept it. For years he had been saying that if he didn’t win, it would be from massive fraud. Instead of accepting defeat, Trump doubled down and told the Big Lie. His followers believed the Democrats stole the election. Democrats were evil and conniving and so clever, they must have stolen the election. It didn’t matter there was no proof or that he lost 60 court cases and every recount. Seventy-percent of Republicans still believe Democrats stole the election, and many believe violence is acceptable to overturn a stolen election.
Putin must be dancing for joy. He created a self-perpetuating machine. He now has tens of millions of useful idiots willing to destabilize our country.
The FBI gets a lawful search warrant based on a tip that Trump still had secret classified documents hidden in his hotel. And guess what? Trump had a ton of super-secret classified documents. Republicans scream the FBI is like the Gestapo. They want to investigate and possibly defund the FBI. Calls for a civil war ring out. Posts online called for the assassination of the judge who signed the warrant and the agents who carried out the search—all before we even see the warrant.
Meanwhile, Russian propagandists say on their state TV that Moscow has been studying the Mar-a-Lago nuclear documents for quite a while. It doesn’t matter if it’s true. Don’t you understand? The idea is to destabilize our country. Sow doubt. Calls for a civil war are music to Putin’s ears.
So now we come to our mid-term election with a sizable amount of people having no faith in our elections because one man couldn’t admit defeat and concede. Elections are the cornerstone of our democracy. If we can’t believe in them, everything will fall apart. The Russians will win their war of disinformation, except it will be Americans who carry out his plan.
I don’t care if you’re left, right, or upside-down. Get more than one source for your information. Get out of your comfort zone. Question conspiracy theories. They are almost always wrong. There are media bias charts out there. Where does your news fall? Does it lean to the right or the left? Does it tend to be more or less reliable with facts? Alex Jones’ Infowars is at the bottom of the chart. He lies continually and had to admit that in court. But he’s a multi-millionaire gorging off disinformation.
Do you really want violence? A civil war? What about your children? Grandchildren? What kind of country will we leave them?