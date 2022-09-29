Sept. 22 was the autumnal equinox, a day to feast on the fruits of summer while looking inward toward the cooler darker days the future has in store. For farmers and gardeners, it’s time to harvest summer’s crops and put the plants that produced them to bed. It’s also the ideal time to saturate your soil with water. Why utilize water to wet the soil now when the rains are coming and nothing is going to produce seed or fruit anyway? Because saturating the soil now will turn next year’s weeds into compost with minimal effort.
How does this work? We know that seeds germinate and grow quickly in warm moist soil, so wetting the soil now, while it is still warm, will germinate many of the dormant seeds. A significant number of these seeds are sure to be weeds, and if you grow them now, they won’t produce seed before the frosts of winter. Instead of being a nuisance in next year’s garden, weeds germinated now will impart organic matter in the soil and protect it from erosion during the rainy season.
You might be wondering: Won’t the first soaking rains achieve this same result? If it rains in the next two weeks, yes, but otherwise the soil will have cooled off too much for the seeds to germinate. Weeds that don’t germinate now will pop up with the warmth of spring and infest your summer garden.
In order to maximize soil improvement, seeds of cover crops such as legumes and mustards can also be seeded now. These seeds will germinate along with the weed seeds and achieve substantial growth before the winter cold sets in. There are almost infinite choices for cover crops, but here are a few options that work in our climate.
White clover and purple vetch are cover crops in the legume family. Legumes cooperate with mycorrizal fungus to “fix” nitrogen by extracting it from the air and imparting it in the soil. Purple vetch generates massive amounts of organic matter both above and below the soil surface as well as fixing as much as 250lbs of nitrogen per acre. That’s a huge amount of plant available nitrogen fertilizer that will keep next summer’s garden lush and green without you having to purchase and apply fertilizer. White clover also imparts massive amounts of nitrogen into the soil. If you use livestock or deer to clean up your garden, clover has the advantage of tough roots, allowing the plants to be grazed multiple times over and still recover.
Mustard and daikon radish are also excellent choices for cover cropping. These long rooted annuals break up heavy clay soils without machinery or back breaking labor. They have the advantage of injecting organic matter deep into the earth, feeding soil life and poisoning noxious nematodes, all attributes that will improve next year’s garden. Clover, mustard, daikon and vetch will also produce flowers in the spring, thus attracting and nourishing honeybees and other pollinators.
So if you want to reduce next summer’s workload and feed the pollinators while enjoying a healthier garden, the autumnal equinox is the ideal time to irrigate and sow. The lush future you prepare is sure to be appreciated by all the life around you. The future starts now.
Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.