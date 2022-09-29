Kriletich

It’s time to harvest summer’s crops and put the plants that produced them to bed. It’s also the ideal time to saturate your soil with water.

Sept. 22 was the autumnal equinox, a day to feast on the fruits of summer while looking inward toward the cooler darker days the future has in store. For farmers and gardeners, it’s time to harvest summer’s crops and put the plants that produced them to bed. It’s also the ideal time to saturate your soil with water. Why utilize water to wet the soil now when the rains are coming and nothing is going to produce seed or fruit anyway? Because saturating the soil now will turn next year’s weeds into compost with minimal effort.

How does this work? We know that seeds germinate and grow quickly in warm moist soil, so wetting the soil now, while it is still warm, will germinate many of the dormant seeds. A significant number of these seeds are sure to be weeds, and if you grow them now, they won’t produce seed before the frosts of winter. Instead of being a nuisance in next year’s garden, weeds germinated now will impart organic matter in the soil and protect it from erosion during the rainy season.

