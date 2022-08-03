At our previous editorial meeting I announced to our reporting staff that our next issue would revert back to One. Congratulations! We have completed 52 issues comprising the 58th volume of the Calaveras Enterprise. May good fortune shine upon us in Volume 59.
Now certainly every editor before me has made this announcement, and I myself have heard it three times before without much fanfare. But delivering this message as an editor was a different experience, as I know exactly what it took from start to finish to get through those 52 weeks. Thank god Marie joined us somewhere around Issue 12 and Danny came on for Issue 26. A full-time news staff is not something I take for granted because during my first dozen weeks as editor, we didn’t have one. Which brings up a personal milestone—this month marks one year since I became editor. So yeah, Volume 58 was a doozy.
And it’s made me a bit nostalgic. Made me long for a connection with editors past. So I did some digging into our newspaper’s history, and I was surprised to learn that the Enterprise was late to the scene when it launched in 1963.
In a 1964 Calaveras County Historical Society newsletter, the esteemed publisher of the longstanding Calaveras Prospect and the Californian, John R. Peterson, writes, “This county alone, as it exists today, has had at least 25 known papers since the Calaveras Chronicle was founded in Mokelumne Hill in 1851.”
Citing author Helen Griffen, he continued, “[F]rom the very first days of the rush to the Mother Lode, printer’s ink flowed freely, well mixed with the gold.”
The West promised few creature comforts but prioritized a free press, and while most of these publications came and went, Peterson writes, “Some were merged with other papers—but as often as not, the mergers are implied by the abrupt and unexplained movement of names on mast heads, writing style and type faces rather than by any formal and public agreement or statement.”
Peterson’s own newspapers, the Prospect and the Californian, were sold and eventually merged into one publishing operation alongside the Enterprise. Today, only the Enterprise remains, but bound volumes of the Prospect dating back to the 19th century have found a home in our archives, evidence of a legacy dating back to 1851 and Volume One of the Calaveras Chronicle.
Enterprise owner and publisher Ralph Alldredge once told me that newspapers are the first draft of history. And although, as Peterson puts it, newspapers are remarkably reticent when it comes to writing about themselves, I believe the value of these publications shines most ardently through the big things and the small things, meticulously documented. A beauty pageant in 1926. A fatal car accident in 1972. How the community felt about the war. We write about these things so you don’t have to remember them.
In Volume 58, we covered school board meetings addressing pandemic policy. We published Q&A’s with local candidates, wrote new business features and attended youth athletic games, court hearings and graduation ceremonies. Much of our coverage was prompted by tips from you, the reader.
But if a newspaper can so easily fade into obscurity, just as the 20-odd Calaveras County newspapers before the Enterprise, who, then, will remember us? Fewer and fewer are willing to support their local publications, whether they be newspapers or web-based, opting instead for mass media. If this continues, the result will be no more local news. And I ask you: Who, then, will remember you?
