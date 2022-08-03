At our previous editorial meeting I announced to our reporting staff that our next issue would revert back to One. Congratulations! We have completed 52 issues comprising the 58th volume of the Calaveras Enterprise. May good fortune shine upon us in Volume 59.

Now certainly every editor before me has made this announcement, and I myself have heard it three times before without much fanfare. But delivering this message as an editor was a different experience, as I know exactly what it took from start to finish to get through those 52 weeks. Thank god Marie joined us somewhere around Issue 12 and Danny came on for Issue 26. A full-time news staff is not something I take for granted because during my first dozen weeks as editor, we didn’t have one. Which brings up a personal milestone—this month marks one year since I became editor. So yeah, Volume 58 was a doozy.

John R. Peterson covered Calaveras County for over 30 years as owner/publisher of the Prospect and the Californian. 
Dakota graduated from Bret Harte in 2013 and went to Davidson College, NC where she earned a bachelor's degree in Arab studies. After spending time studying in the Middle East and Europe, she is happy to be home, writing about the community she loves.

