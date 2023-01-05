I began 2023 hunched over my laptop, trying to beat the clock and send out a handful (actually 37) end-of-year emails before the year was over. With that, I officially began 2023 in a fog after spending most of the day glued to my computer, monitoring and reporting on the intense storms and flooding that beat 2022 into submission. After finally making it to bed in the early a.m. and several hours of deep sleep, I awoke to a beautiful, sunny day, and started preparing for my yearly tradition of a New Year’s Day hike with Brad.

This year, I wanted to repeat the hike we did for New Year’s in 2021—the James Bar Trail portion of the Mokelumne Coast to Crest—which is one of the prettiest, shorter trails near our home. At the end of the trail is a rewarding view of the Pardee Reservoir, which makes the fairly steep climb worth the effort.

