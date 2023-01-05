I began 2023 hunched over my laptop, trying to beat the clock and send out a handful (actually 37) end-of-year emails before the year was over. With that, I officially began 2023 in a fog after spending most of the day glued to my computer, monitoring and reporting on the intense storms and flooding that beat 2022 into submission. After finally making it to bed in the early a.m. and several hours of deep sleep, I awoke to a beautiful, sunny day, and started preparing for my yearly tradition of a New Year’s Day hike with Brad.
This year, I wanted to repeat the hike we did for New Year’s in 2021—the James Bar Trail portion of the Mokelumne Coast to Crest—which is one of the prettiest, shorter trails near our home. At the end of the trail is a rewarding view of the Pardee Reservoir, which makes the fairly steep climb worth the effort.
Unfortunately, the trail was inaccessible due to the intense rain we received, which apparently caused a landslide on Gwin Mine Road, the best way to get there from my home. As we turned onto the road, a friendly man in a truck waved at us and shouted, “It’s closed! The whole mountain gave way down there!” I should have expected this, but in my excitement, I thought only about what to wear and the best shoes for what would inevitably be a muddy hike. For a brief moment, I was disappointed.
Luckily, there’s no shortage of great outdoor spaces in Calaveras County. We quickly pivoted and ended up on a new-to-us section of trail at New Hogan Lake, the Cameron Trail. While the views were not as epic as what I’d hoped for, it was a beautiful day and we enjoyed our trek. We took advantage of the easy hike to try out Brad’s new selfie stick, in the “safe” moments in between the passing other groups of walkers on the trail. I admit, I was most embarrassed and praying not to be recognized while engaging in this activity. Despite using a variety of contraptions, tripods, and complex setups as a professional studio photographer in the past, there is something so vulnerable and just—cringey—to me about using a selfie stick in public. I explained to Brad that I didn’t want people to assume I’m one of the many young humans on the planet who can’t enjoy time outside without taking a picture of it. Ironic for a photographer and a so-called Millennial, I know! His sage reply: “You’re the one judging yourself.” Touché, Mr. Hoshaw!
By the end of our leisurely stroll on the hillside overlooking the reservoir, I was admittedly tired and grateful for a less-strenuous walk back to the car. I also had a profound realization, as often happens when I allow my mind (and body) to wander. I realized that in seeking out the most epic, scenic moment to ring in the new year, I had overlooked the many pleasant, though perhaps less memorable moments—both in and out of my hiking boots. The hike was just like the year that ended the day before.
In retrospect, 2022 wasn’t glamorous, though it had a few amazing moments! It was challenging at times, but much of it was fairly calm, despite some ups and downs. It was more of a “big picture” year, one of growth and risks and endurance and looking to the long game: kind of like our long, meandering stroll at New Hogan. Paired with the filling and delicious meal that followed at Mi Tierra Taqueria and a movie and snuggles on the sofa with the puppy, it was one of the nicest ways to walk slowly but confidently into the new year ahead.