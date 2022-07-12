Being into cars is a dangerous hobby as most of us, especially those who own a classic, have a love/ hate relationship with them. My 1968 Pontiac Venturas favorite pastime is breaking down when I need it the most. From the starter dying the morning of a car show due to heat soak, leaving my sister stranded at her senior prom, and breaking down on the San Francisco Bay Bridge, my car has done it all.
And don’t even get me started on my 1959 Ford Galaxie that I’ve been saying I’ll finish since high school. By the time my father and I got it running after sitting for 30 years, it didn’t matter to me that the rust holes in the floor were so big I could see the street underneath. I didn’t care that the manual drum brakes worked when they felt like it. I wanted it to go fast and be loud, which it definitely was.
Now it sits on jack stands at my parents’ house because I said I was going to finish restoring it… eight years ago. I won’t let this poor car live, and I won’t let it die.
Now gas prices are through the roof, which means that a nice Sunday drive to get lunch in Murphys or a weekend trip to the beach might as well be a full-on vacation. This is partly thanks to the fact that during the 60s, U.S. car companies could rarely make a sound engine that wasn’t an oversized gas-guzzling V8 to save their lives.
So why do I put up with this? Why don’t I just sell these cars and purchase a newer performance car? The new Nissan Z looks pretty cool and doesn’t require constant maintenance. Why do we as car people feel the need to want to drive a piece of technology that is so outdated? Well for me, personally, I equate driving a classic car to watching a classic movie from that same era.
Yeah, there are still some really cool movies that come out today, but sometimes it’s nice to take a look back in time. Driving in a classic car is like driving in a time capsule. It allows us to see how far we’ve come, how much has stayed the same for better or worse, and, unfortunately, how far we have regressed.
After we get all of those little problems figured out in our cars and get them running just good enough, we can finally enjoy the fruits of our labor.
Our cars represent a piece of our personality and allow us to express ourselves in different ways. Some people prefer something small, sleek, and fast like a Datsun 240z. Loud, bulky, and rowdy like a Plymouth Roadrunner, or quiet, elegant, and luxurious like a Lincoln Continental.
They give us the chance to find community and meet like-minded people who, at the same time, all interpret cars in their own unique ways.
So if you are frustrated with your project car right now because you can’t for the life of you find out why it isn’t running right, are overwhelmed with how much work it needs to become roadworthy, or are frustrated with its severe lack of gas mileage in a time of ridiculous gas prices, just keep calm, and remember why we drive.