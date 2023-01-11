"Gems of the earth" or matchsticks and pencils? Redwoods have a history that defies understanding. Money-makers took the bark shell of a Big Tree to the "Paris Exposition" of 1900, a world's fair, and Parisians mocked and jeered the make-believe size of the tree, caIling the reassembled bark "a Yankee invention." Less than a decade later, residents near the Calaveras Big Trees groves went to Washington, to Gifford Pinchot, to beg money, claiming as it were that they had saved the Big Trees from destruction a dozen times in 10 years by fighting fires. Pinchot retorted, to the effect, "If you saved them during this decade twelve times, who saved them during the other 2,000 years of their history."

P. T. Barnum-style shows led John Muir, Abe Lincoln and others to want to preserve them, and preserve them they did—in the form of protected areas and parks. Even though fire is as crucial as rain in foothill forests and redwood groves, public opinion saw fire as a menace and rain as a blessing, and fire suppression became the nation's policy to prevent the waste of timber. Fire suppression was thought to be a conservation practice. The nation was in want of matchsticks!

