"Gems of the earth" or matchsticks and pencils? Redwoods have a history that defies understanding. Money-makers took the bark shell of a Big Tree to the "Paris Exposition" of 1900, a world's fair, and Parisians mocked and jeered the make-believe size of the tree, caIling the reassembled bark "a Yankee invention." Less than a decade later, residents near the Calaveras Big Trees groves went to Washington, to Gifford Pinchot, to beg money, claiming as it were that they had saved the Big Trees from destruction a dozen times in 10 years by fighting fires. Pinchot retorted, to the effect, "If you saved them during this decade twelve times, who saved them during the other 2,000 years of their history."
P. T. Barnum-style shows led John Muir, Abe Lincoln and others to want to preserve them, and preserve them they did—in the form of protected areas and parks. Even though fire is as crucial as rain in foothill forests and redwood groves, public opinion saw fire as a menace and rain as a blessing, and fire suppression became the nation's policy to prevent the waste of timber. Fire suppression was thought to be a conservation practice. The nation was in want of matchsticks!
Challenges arose over the years to defy this basic thinking, rain good, fire bad. In 1916, the Organic Act created the National Park Service and charged it with its mission of preservation, in the golden words of the act once dubbed to be "America's gift to the world," "to conserve the scenery, the natural and historical objects, and the wildlife therein, and to provide for their enjoyment in such manner and by such means as will leave them unimpaired. ..." Few folks in 1916 saw fire as the means.
Half-century or more later, Fort Vancouver in Oregon, a unit of the NPS's "necklace of gems" faced a dilemma—the historic orchard was dying, as trees grow old and die. How does one preserve a historic orchard? Does the NPS bring in a raft of tree pathologists to extend their longevity? The decision was made to preserve the gene pool, to grow replacement trees in a nursery to maintain the historic objects.
The orchard, not the trees, was the protected resource, and that doesn't work—big trees are objects, despite the Reagan years when Hodel and others sought to drain Hetchy-Hetchy in Yosemite and grow 3,000-year-old trees in a lab to restore the lost valley, still under water to sate California's thirst for H2O.
Today we know two things: Fire thins the overcrowded forests and benefits trees, especially mature trees, by reducing fuel loads that ignite the super-heated wildfires that menace mature trees. And we know that fire-thinned forests yield more water, inasmuch as fire suppression resulting in super-heated mega-fires dries watersheds and empties wells.
So where is Calaveras County in all this history—is its feet still mired in the past? All the fire units, CaIFire, Central Fire, and the rest, are devoted to stopping flames. Not one specializes in using modest fire as a tool to manage watersheds. Big Trees, the one-time bonanza of matchsticks and pencils, is overgrown despite the visionaries who pray for fire. The County has no unit dedicated to prescribed fire, with the exception of the private-land-based Motherlode PBA, Prescribed Fire Association. The "gems of the earth" are now double victims of the fire suppression of the past and the lack of prescribed fire for the future. At best, all we hear is Band-Aid banter until government gets a fire prescription unit (instead of suppression unit) going for real.