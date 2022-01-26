“The rocks and trees knew me and were glad to have me back; they were friendly towards me. One finds harmony in one’s home that cannot exist in an alien place. It is best to die and be buried in the ground that knows a person, the ground that is waiting to receive home its children.” - Eben Tillotson Round Valley Yuki (1863-1948)
When we say “home,” what do we really mean? People that inhabit an ecosystem over the course of lives and generations come to know it, and the ecosystem comes to know them. Experience and knowledge passed down through generations help people in every microclimate of every continent tend the ecosystems of which they are part. In turn the ecosystem literally shapes people’s behavior and genetic development.
California’s First Nation population is estimated at some 350,000 people, spread throughout the state and employing over 100 different languages. Every one of these individuals was brought into a world where they belonged. They lived in roughly the same place as their great-grandparents, ate the same foods and spoke the same language.
In “Practices of the Wild,” Gary Snyder points out that “in the old ways, the flora, fauna and landforms are part of the culture. There is no compartmentalization of nature from humans.” The California Indians embodied some 10,000 years of learning how to be the stewards of this place.
Today’s 40 million Californians are concentrated along the coast and in the former wetland of the Central Valley. Only 1% are employed in tending to the land—52,000 in forestry and 400,000 in agriculture. This is a striking contrast to just 200 years ago, when nearly everyone invested their time in ecosystem stewardship.
Modern land stewards operate under systems driven by two primary influences: the extraction economy and conservation. As M. Kat Anderson explains, “A primary way that we have responded to the loss of biodiversity, the degradation of ecosystems, and the endangerment of particular species is by setting aside land and protecting it from virtually all human influences.”
This “protection” of ecosystems by excluding humans is not just misplaced but also detrimental. The “hands off” approach denies the fact that change is the only constant while artificially separating humans from the ecosystems of which we are a part. “Hands off” management is also a denial of the fact that “much of what we consider wilderness today was in fact shaped by Indian burning, harvesting, tilling, pruning, sowing and tending.” The historian William Cronon continues, “the removal of Indians to create an ‘uninhabited wilderness’—uninhabited as never before in the human history of the place—reminds us just how invented, just how constructed the American wilderness really is.”
There is a common belief among California Indians that when humans leave an area, they quickly lose the knowledge to interact with and tend to that ecosystem. This knowledge is no longer passed through generations, and the landscape becomes inhospitable to life.
“The white man sure ruined this country,” said James Rust, a Southern Sierra Miwok, “it’s turned back to wilderness.”
It is ludicrous to believe that setting aside land to be “free of human influence” is going to fix the damage that a lack of local knowledge and extractive economies have wrecked upon our state. Extractive economies, whose true costs have been lobbied right off the balance sheet and out of our collective consciousness.
During the last 200 years, our actions and inaction have laid waste to California’s ecosystems, much like explosions lay waste to soldiers on a battlefield. Soldiers wounded in battle aren’t expected to “heal themselves,” and we should not expect the ecosystems we have ravaged to heal themselves either.
As this eternal river of change flows into the future, we can learn from the past to develop a vision of the future we want to inhabit, but we cannot go back. It is time to learn and chart the paths to a healthy, joyful and abundant future. The future starts now.