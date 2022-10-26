As time passes, our lives naturally change and, unfortunately, most of those changes include loss. In the Third Act, we are presented with the most losses of all. These may include friends and family members, jobs or careers, intimate relationships, physical strength and mobility, mental acuity, and the beauty associated with youth. This can be a challenging time of life; as the saying goes, “Old age ain’t for sissies.”
Mental health issues may arise as a result of these age-related losses, and post-pandemic, we are recognizing the presence of more anxious and depressed people than ever before. Because of a lessening negative stigma around mental health challenges, we are also hearing and talking more about them and are hopefully more inclined to ask our professionals for advice and assistance as a result.
After all, getting older requires letting go of so many things that may have previously defined you in your younger years. Whether you were a rising executive, young mother, physical laborer, an athlete, part-time employee or highly paid professional, most of our engagements are eventually affected by age. We get hurt, laid off or replaced at work, the kids move away, or retirement presents itself.
This is an especially hard time for individuals who love or were defined by their work and/or activity.
In our society, we place a lot of emphasis on work. “What do you do?” is one of the first questions we ask a new acquaintance, as though that will tell us the most about them. For people who love their jobs, that may be true, as most of their energy and enthusiasm may emit from that place. I am a doctor; I am a teacher; I am a mother, I am a builder. But what else are you? Does your job define you? If so, coming to the end of your career path may be especially hard to bear.
For those of us who get our satisfaction and sense of self from our jobs or activities, we may be fortunate enough to work that job or continue that cherished activity until our dying day. But most of us will eventually have to slow down, assess, recalibrate, and ask ourselves: “What can I do with what I have now?”
I have observed the benefits of a slow retirement. My husband sold his business over eight years ago and continued to work for other people until just recently. (Actually, he is still on the fill-in list and called when needed.) This slow withdrawal has given him the opportunity to relinquish his 24/7 responsibility while still maintaining training and involvement in his field of expertise. Meanwhile, he acquired golf, the gym, travel and grandchildren as new interests, and over time was thus more prepared to let the job go.
If we are honest with ourselves, we are not as quick, energetic and eager as we once were, and that’s OK. Our next responsibility to ourselves, our family and society is to find a new way to contribute, perhaps learn and stay engaged in life.
Watching your old life fade from view in the rear-view mirror is a major part of growing older. Doing it with grace, acceptance or even style is our new challenge.
Next time, let’s discuss ways this may be possible.