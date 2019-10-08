I spent all day preparing our home for our annual Calaveras Grape Stomp crowd, which included creating autumn vignettes in every room. I realized that I talk about these focal points a lot, and decided to take a few minutes to give a definition, as well as some specific examples.
The French word “vignette” means a small picture, and is used to describe works of art, whether literary, artistic or decorative. It is a minute part of the creation, not the whole. In design terms, a vignette involves a corner, tabletop or corner of a table, never the entire house.
I suppose this reminds me why I am so fond of vignettes. As I specialize in one-day home makeovers and use-what-you-have decorating, I am intrinsically not interested in creating something that doesn’t exist. I am, however, extremely interested in creating beauty using pre-existing things, and arranging them in unique and appealing ways.
There are no huge changes and no shopping involved. Create beauty and interest in your home with a little time and attention and energy directed toward the things you love, but you may not be showing items to their best advantage. I love it; it’s one-day magic!
As I committed to decorating for the fall, I checked that all light, airy, summer items were set aside, and areas were cleared. Especially as a beginner, it’s important to have a clean slate upon which to work, so that you are open to new combinations and possibilities you’ve never explored. You are creating from scratch.
Next, I pulled down the boxes marked “fall,” “Halloween” and “Thanksgiving.” Packed with leaf garlands, pumpkins fashioned from every conceivable material, reeds, hay, candles, vases, gourds and other goodies, I slowly but surely began to add them to various spaces of my home. The idea is to create spots of color and interest in your existing living areas. These simple changes can make all the difference; for example, clusters of gold, orange and purple automatically present the autumn feeling in a previously nondescript space.
Major focal points that can be changed seasonally include the front porch, entry table, kitchen island, dining table centerpiece, coffee table, side tables and outdoor spaces. I try to add a miniature pumpkin or small floral arrangement to each bedroom, if possible.
To begin, choose one focal point in your home to concentrate on, and gather supplies. When creating vignettes, there are a few tips to follow: things are more appealing to the eye when arranged in threes, and items appear more interesting when they are arranged in different levels. (I use candle holders, wood rounds or books to adjust elevations.) Vary the textures in a vignette with glass, wood and foliage, for example, or use leather, glass, metal or fabric.
Gathered goodies may include branches, leaves and dry grasses or berries from the yard, candles, vases, bowls, platters, feathers, old books, potpourri, orbs and small paintings or sculptures. Metal pieces like birdcages, figurines or yard art can be introduced, as well as real or decorative leaves and wood pieces for accents. Collect gourds and a variety of pumpkins this month to add instant seasonal punch to any vignette.
I hope this inspires you to create some lovely spots in your home.