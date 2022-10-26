Back in my 20th year, I don’t suppose I ever gazed at anything for longer than two seconds at a time, unless it might be a lady. Nowadays, sunlight dancing on the surface of the lake can suspend me in awe for several minutes at a time. “Getting-on” has endowed this old cattle rustler with an appreciation for beauty found in places where I was never able to see beauty before. Yesterday I stared at a stone for five full minutes, while images of long-gone Native Americans danced in my mind’s eye. This gift is more than just a passing appreciation for beauty, it’s an act of arresting time.

Time is malleable. It can be manipulated. Take it from someone who has lived most of his life in the 19th century, slowing down can put years on your life. By all rights I should have cashed-in my casino chips four or five years ago…

