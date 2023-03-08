Fifty years ago or so, I cut a football in half (lengthwise), attached a chinstrap, and with the football atop my head, ran Maui’s “First Annual Race to End the Arms Race” as an MX Missile…

McAvoy Lane

At the winner’s podium (there wasn’t one) I made a long-winded speech appealing to all nations in the arms race to lay down their arms, at least their nuclear arms. When I finished my plea, I noticed I was alone on the beach with my dog, Digger. Everybody had gone home.

