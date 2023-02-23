They say there is a time for everything—a time to celebrate, to buckle down, to mourn, and to dream big.
In five years, I’ve seen this newspaper through some of its biggest highs and lowest lows: learning under Ralph Alldredge and Marc Lutz, working with the "dream team" of Davis Harper and Noah Berner, coming up as editor during the pandemic, hiring a whole new editorial team, Ralph’s passing, and the mantle of ownership being passed to Corissa Davidson. It's been a wild ride, but I've never been more optimistic about the Enterprise's future than I am now.
And it’s time to move on.
Life, as it does, is pulling me in another direction, and it’s time for me to leave my beloved Calaveras County—at least for now.
It’s hard to convey just how much this job has meant to me.
Perhaps I should tell a story from the earliest days of my career, when I was hired by Ralph over lunch at Greenhorn Creek. It was the strangest—and only—real job interview I’d ever had. My mom insisted I wear a suit. One look at Ralph, casually dapper in Patagonia as if he’d just returned from a hike, and I felt horribly self-conscious. I was fresh out of college with no experience in journalism and very little to say over sandwiches. Ralph was a conversationalist but also an observer. He asked me very few questions, and yet he saw something in me. Maybe I was hired out of necessity, but Ralph always believed in me.
I remember very clearly the first “big story” I covered. A little boy had drowned in a neighbor’s pool, and there were rumors that he had been neglected. It was just me and Ralph in the newsroom back then, so it would be me knocking on doors and interviewing the neighbors. I felt out of my depth, but Ralph instilled in me some of the fire he had for journalism. He taught me what a community newspaper should be and believed that what we do is important. Even more so, he believed that Calaveras County is important and that the people who live here deserve informational freedom, justice and transparency—they deserve a real newspaper. And it was up to us to provide that. When our investigation into that little boy’s death caused a stir in the neighborhood, I ended up seeking shelter in an interviewee’s home. Ralph picked me up in his car at the back door and bought me Subway as consolation. I like to think that our efforts helped achieve a criminal conviction in that case years later, just a month before Ralph’s passing.
And then there are the happy memories: taking pictures at the fair, meeting almighty elephants at ARK 2000 and tasting whiskey in 16th century attire “for research.” But most of all, I will miss working with the Enterprise team. Another thing that Ralph taught me was that a person’s passion for the work and familiarity with the community is more important than their resume. Our sports editor Guy Dossi is the hardest working person I know, and I think it’s because he loves it. Reporters Marie-Elena Schembri and Danny Benson both started out green but have excelled through their curiosity and love for Calaveras County. Then there’s Corissa, who has always kept the ship afloat behind the scenes and is now your local, homegrown newspaper owner (a rare breed). We all owe her a debt of gratitude.
Lastly, there’s Noah Berner, who will be the new editor. Noah is a database for county history and AP style—he’s been our copy editor these last few years and catches (most) of our mistakes. There is simply no better person for the job.
So perhaps you can see why I’m optimistic. I hope you are, too. Thank you, readers, for helping us get here.