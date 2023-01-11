Before the midterms, like so many others, I was honestly and understandably worried that the coming election could spell the end of the American experiment with democracy. I imagined election deniers and democracy antagonists flooding into office around the country armed with the weapons of voter suppression, partisan gerrymandering, election manipulation, and anti-democracy legislation stripping the popular vote of its elective power and replacing it with fiat and fantasy, declaring it time for democracy to step aside so that autocracy and fascism could enter stage right. Especially frightening was the cabal of election-denying secretary of state, gubernatorial, Senate, and House candidates ready to pull the trigger on their efforts to solidify power by proxy rather than by popular vote. In the end, my worst fears were averted by the commonsense choices of enough Republicans and independents willing to go against their voting history to preserve the relative health of our political system and save our tenuous democracy. They were the ones who could save us, and we owe them our gratitude for their courage and forethought.
What we witnessed was the difference between a radical leadership that loves power and the conservative voters who love their country. Our country. Every denier destined to oversee elections in a battleground state was defeated. Every one of them. That’s historic and bodes well for our nation. It reminds us that Americans are not sheep cowering before the wolfish leadership of their preferred party. The midterm results also teach both parties a crucial lesson: primaries are not general elections. A radical party electorate may elevate a conspiracy-mongering, election-denying candidate onto the general election ballot, but the full electorate has more sense than the hyper-partisan party voters who see red. Radicalism may be the flavor of the month in the summer, but by November, it’s gone sour and tastes like danger.
A post-election poll by Impact Research found that almost three-quarters of Republicans and independents who voted for Democratic House candidates said worries about our democracy were influential in their decision. Many Republican voters have their eye on the prize, and it’s not winning at any cost, especially when the cost is our democracy.
Republicans not only eschewed election deniers, they also looked askant at their party’s stance on issues like abortion, marriage equality, and climate change. Republican donors saw the dangers of denialism and shunned candidates with radical rightwing views by donating less money to those candidates than the more moderate ones. Republicans saved our democracy not only with their votes but also their checkbooks.
The battle for our democratic institutions is not over. Our ultra-conservative Supreme Court still must decide whether state legislatures have the right to institute all manner of election rules without the possibility of judicial review or gubernatorial veto. In its most radical form, it would stand our system of checks and balances on its precariously teetering head and enable legislatures to certify presidential electors not approved by the voters. This question will be on the docket, not the ballot, yet another potential danger to our democracy. The implications of independent state legislature theory threaten our democracy even more than radical, contrarian secretaries of states.
We rely on the wisdom and conscience of our voters. Hershel Walker, a man clearly as unfit for office as our former president, garnered 1.7 million votes in a show of partisan ignorance and bias that bodes poorly for our political system where integrity and intelligence is supposed to win out in the choices made by voters. We will always suffer from voters who look only at the R or D behind a candidate’s name. I, too, have been guilty of this practice when not knowing the positions of candidates and have fallen prey to the default choice of party affiliation. I shouldn’t throw stones at glass windows when the face reflected back at me is my own, but I at least try to vote my love of country rather than party.
We all need to be vigilant. We all need to choose democracy over demagoguery and vote accordingly. Let’s be thankful that wisdom and awareness of what’s best for our nation won over the hearts and minds of enough Republicans and independents in the midterms to save our democracy from the ravages of radical, irrational partisan politics. If you can’t vote for your party-affiliated candidates because they are an unworthy danger to our county’s best interests, and you can’t vote for the opposing party’s candidate because you don’t share their values, then don’t vote for either. Leave that one blank rather than choosing the default choice that endangers our democracy. And be thankful that enough Republicans listened to their conscience and helped preserve the democracy that we all cherish.