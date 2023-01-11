Before the midterms, like so many others, I was honestly and understandably worried that the coming election could spell the end of the American experiment with democracy. I imagined election deniers and democracy antagonists flooding into office around the country armed with the weapons of voter suppression, partisan gerrymandering, election manipulation, and anti-democracy legislation stripping the popular vote of its elective power and replacing it with fiat and fantasy, declaring it time for democracy to step aside so that autocracy and fascism could enter stage right. Especially frightening was the cabal of election-denying secretary of state, gubernatorial, Senate, and House candidates ready to pull the trigger on their efforts to solidify power by proxy rather than by popular vote. In the end, my worst fears were averted by the commonsense choices of enough Republicans and independents willing to go against their voting history to preserve the relative health of our political system and save our tenuous democracy. They were the ones who could save us, and we owe them our gratitude for their courage and forethought.

What we witnessed was the difference between a radical leadership that loves power and the conservative voters who love their country. Our country. Every denier destined to oversee elections in a battleground state was defeated. Every one of them. That’s historic and bodes well for our nation. It reminds us that Americans are not sheep cowering before the wolfish leadership of their preferred party. The midterm results also teach both parties a crucial lesson: primaries are not general elections. A radical party electorate may elevate a conspiracy-mongering, election-denying candidate onto the general election ballot, but the full electorate has more sense than the hyper-partisan party voters who see red. Radicalism may be the flavor of the month in the summer, but by November, it’s gone sour and tastes like danger.

