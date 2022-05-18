The upcoming 2022 election will probably see important changes in our U.S. and California
state governments, with inflation sure to play a major role. The Republicans will blame Democrats for the entire problem; this is just typical politics. Democrats use the same blame-game when Republicans are in control. Nonetheless, policies of the Democratic Party have created some severe inflationary pressures, particularly in the price of oil which inevitably increases transportation costs for many industries. President Biden places the blame on the pandemic and the Russian/Ukraine War; the two are certainly major factors, but the price of oil rests mostly on his shoulders due to his canceling the Canada/U.S. pipeline and other oil producing systems. A great many, possibly a majority of voters, approve of environmental actions to reduce pollution, improve forest health and decrease the number of disastrous wildfires that have decimated some communities. It is probable President Biden, fearing the strong possibility that Republicans would win one or both houses of Congress and derail his plans, was in too much of a hurry to notch some wins. Too much haste can be costly. Besides the fact the party in power usually loses some congressional seats in midterm elections, the party in power also suffers when the economy, inflation in this case, is hurting voters’ pocketbooks.
Accordingly, the Democratic Party is almost certain to lose its majority in the House of Representatives. Because 35 seats, about one-third, of the total are at a stake in the Senate, there is a chance the Democrats will maintain a majority there. They must win 14 seats while the Republicans have 21 seats at stake. Even if the Republicans take control of both the House and the Senate, President Biden can veto any measure he dislikes until his term ends in 2024. Should the Republican candidate for President win the 2024 election and both houses of Congress are controlled by Republicans, expect drastic changes. As a group, Republicans hate taxes, and five of them are promoting establishment of a committee to balance the Federal Budget within a decade. That is a worthwhile goal but the “fly in the ointment” is four of the five have pledged to never raise taxes, a promise almost impossible to keep if we continue to support our current entitlement programs. Social programs are usually far more popular with Democrats than Republicans, so deep cuts in government assistance to the unemployed, environmental protections, assistance to the needy and health care, among others, are likely to be cut back at best or eliminated at worst with the Republicans’ plan. (The projections as to the popularity of the listed programs were obtained from the Pew Research Center.) Just balancing the Federal Budget is not good enough; the long-term goal should be to eliminate the 30-32 trillion dollar Federal Deficit entirely. Tax Increases would be necessary.
California’s 2022 election. Because I am willing to pay taxes to assist the poor, I am a left-leaning Independent voter. For U.S. senator: Alex Padilla, Democrat; governor: Gavin Newsom, Democrat; Lt. governor: Eleni Kounalakis, Democrat; secretary of state: Shirley N. Weber, Democrat; controller: Yvonne Yiu, Democrat; treasurer: Fiona Ma, Democrat; attorney general: Anne Marie Schubert, no party preference. (I will not vote for our current attorney general, Bob Bonta, because he oversaw the early release of violent criminals.) Insurance commissioner: Ricardo Lara, Democrat; board of equalization: No choice,
Nonpartisan Office: Superintendent of Public Instruction: Marco Amaral.
The Primary Election guide did not include at least one matter we may have to vote on:
Roe v. Wade (abortion). I believe very few of us like abortion, but also believe it is the best choice for a few women. Republicans are strongly against abortion but are more strongly against paying for the services babies and their mothers require. Democrats, for the most part, believe it is the woman’s right to choose. Wouldn’t it be better to abort a fetus early in pregnancy than deliver an unwanted baby who may suffer from malnutrition, unhealthy living conditions and worse yet, a lack of love? It appears the Supreme Court may vote to overturn Roe v. Wade. A solid majority of citizens approve of abortion. Supreme Court justices are supposed to ignore public opinion, but politicians are well aware of it. Republicans could pay a price this coming election.
A final scary note: Our national debt of $30-32 trillion is difficult for many of us to visualize, but it equals $90,000 dollars for each of us! Scared yet? If so, let’s demand action from our elected representatives. How about a constitutional amendment requiring a balanced federal budget unless two-thirds of both the House and Senate vote to suspend it for one year?
Ted Shannon is a resident of Mokelumne Hill. Contact tsuj12@yahoo.com.