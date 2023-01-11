There are people in our country who do not want us to be involved with the rest of the world—a very misguided, even dangerous opinion. Many Americans became isolationists following WWI, reputed to be the war which would end wars due to the immense cost in lives and money. It seemed to be sound reasoning, but it did not work because we humans keep finding more efficient (aka deadly) ways to kill ourselves. Lives are more important than dollars, American lives lost in WWI were 65,000 and many thousands more wounded, some permanently disabled. We were late entering the war; some other countries had far more casualties. Clearly, WW l was not the war to end wars. In WWII, nearly 300,000 American military personnel were killed; once again, a few countries sustained far more deaths. After WWll, many countries, including ours, formed NATO (the North Atlantic Treaty Organization), reasoning that if many peace-loving countries agreed to assist the others in case of war, aggressors would not dare attack them. The theory has mostly succeeded, although many mostly non-NATO countries have fought smaller wars including our country which has fought, with little or no gain for us, a fair number of other countries’ civil wars.
One far-right relative of mine has supported our fighting other countries’ civil wars, but is “conflicted” about sending military equipment and other aid to Ukraine, a country brutally invaded by Putin’s Russia. Why? Because my relative is suspicious of the reason Ukraine is paying Hunter Biden, President Biden’s son, thousands of dollars a month. Hunter is not a renowned political expert so the reason(s) are worth investigating, and the Republicans are currently doing so in hopes of establishing a connection between Hunter and his father in regards to the U.S. financially supporting Ukraine. It is a logical opinion that Ukraine is paying Hunter in hopes of influencing President Biden to support Ukraine. If a damaging finding involving President Biden is found, he should be charged with the appropriate crime. Reasonable suspicions are not proof of guilt. When I pointed out to my relative we have been supporting Ukraine financially since Obama and Trump were president, he replied, “Not near as much as we are now.” That is true, but Russia did not viciously and heartlessly invade Ukraine until after President Biden took office. (Russia did invade small portions of Ukraine some years ago.) Even if President Biden is proven to have assisted Ukraine to help Hunter Biden, our country should support Ukraine in its war with Russia even though Ukraine is not currently a NATO country, it did not provoke Russia. It is morally right to assist countries that are attacked by bullies. WWll may not have occurred had other countries not initially turned a “blind eye” to Germany’s invasion of a few weaker European countries. Britain’s Prime Minister, Chamberlain, went to Germany, and Hitler assured him Germany had no intent of invading any other countries. Upon returning to Britain, Chamberlin stated, “Peace in our time.” Hitler lied and continued invading other countries. Britain belatedly declared war on Germany, and then Hitler made another big mistake and invaded Russia. Japan attacked the United States; Germany and Italy “jumped on the bandwagon” and declared war on the U.S. WWII was the result; it was far more costly in human lives and money than any previous war. No decent human being wants war, and they should be avoided if possible; unfortunately, there will be times when countries (or individuals) must protect others, which in the long run protects themselves. One-time president Trump has recently stated we should not be assisting Ukraine. His opinion is in accordance with his obvious preference for the strongman tyrannical and cruel rulers of North Vietnam, China and Russia and his dislike of NATO. Unfortunately, quite a few Americans are in agreement with his America-only opinion and the hell with all other democratically run countries. Have many of us forgotten the old and true phrase, “There is strength in numbers?” Just as a sports team cannot compete with just one player, our country, while strong, is far more formidable with allies. President Zelensky deserves great praise for his courageous leadership of Ukraine. Putin predicted a short “police action,” and many impartial observers did not believe Ukraine could resist an onslaught of Russian troops and military equipment. It has to be clear Ukraine’s citizens did not want to be ruled by Russia’s corrupt and evil regime, aka Putin. Against terrible hardships and great danger, Ukrainian soldiers have more than held their own, while the people have had much of their country destroyed and suffered from freezing cold, lack of adequate food and water and Russian missiles, they endure bravely. Regrettably, President Zelensky has instituted speech limits on the press. A free press is essential for a free country’s existence. Zelensky has applied for NATO membership; he must be forcibly told a free press is mandatory for NATO membership.