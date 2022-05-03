Editor
As the campaign for supervisor in District 3 heats up, it’s important to look at the skills and experience of the two candidates and also the way they see the world and our county. Are they looking to see what is best for all people and our land? Or is their focus more narrowly centered on a specific group and interests?
Martin Huberty has a deep love for Calaveras that comes from generations of family history. He sees opportunities and knows how to make them happen. During the pandemic, Martin accomplished moving the Calaveras Visitors Bureau to the Angels Camp Museum, saving the Bureau $30,000 and the City of Angels $200,000. It created a connection between those two that benefits tourists stopping by on Highway 49 and opened space for a new business in downtown Angels.
Lisa Muetterties is quick to tout her stint on the county Planning Commission. But during those four years, she and some of her colleagues voted for changes in the proposed General Plan update that weakened protections for our environment and citizens. In the interests of “private property rights” and allowing anyone to do what they wished with their piece of land, they watered down policies that would have protected open space and historic communities. This included eliminating all Highway 4 corridor Community Plans, written by residents to outline what they want for the place they live. Ironically, this increased vagueness also makes it harder for developers to know what they can and cannot do, making them less likely, not more, to invest here.
Martin sees possibility and knows how to make it reality. He cares for all our interests. Lisa appears to see the interests of some of us, potentially at a cost to the greater good and future of Calaveras.
Martin has my vote!
Mickey Williamson
Murphys