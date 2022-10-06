Editor
We have all heard someone claim, "My vote doesn't count; so I don't vote.” My usual response is, "Since voting is your right to b*tch, why don't you shut your mouth?”
Here in America we have the unusual right to vote for our representatives. Most of the world cannot claim this or even when they can vote, the outcome is predetermined. Therefore, if you are not happy with how our government is being run, whether it is local, state or federal, put down the remote, register to vote, and then exercise this unique privilege.
With that off my chest, let's talk about who is qualified to tell you how to vote. It’s not your employer, spouse, union, clergy member, friend, neighbor, or even this newspaper. It is your responsibility to educate yourself about the issues and candidates to the best of your ability. As all elections are important, I will not tell you how critical your vote is but rather urge you to exercise this most unique of American rights. Thank you for your time and consideration.
Brian Smith
West Point
