To Mark Twain Medical Center:
Thank you so much for the best birthday celebration ever! I was surprised and so pleased. What an honor!
Mark Twain hospital was my home away from home. I remember so many good years and friends. The nursing staff was the best in all their departments. To me, they were like my own! In my day, the hospital was smaller so the interactions among the different medical departments were easy. I see the hospital running smoothly today as well.
I had two surgeries last year, a GI surgery by Dr. Melniczek and a shoulder replacement by Dr. Rogalski, with excellent results. My old friend Dr. Roger Orman gave the anesthetic and watched over me. Care from the nursing staff and other departments was the best. I have to say something about the physical therapy department (torture chamber) who were wonderful.
Thanks to Nicki Stevens, Staci Johnston (my daughter-in-law), Doug Archer, Dr. Smart and Dr. Griffin. I am truly blessed!
Sincerely,
Glenna Johnston