Editor,
A few weeks ago, Nike recalled its shoes that had the Betsy Ross, 13 colony flag on them because some people felt that it reminded them of the time of slavery in the U.S.A. Denying history does not change history.
If they get upset over the Betsy Ross flag and want to get rid of it, then they would need to get rid of the Constitution, and the Bill of Rights, which is the foundation of all our freedoms, all from that same time period.
The history of slavery in this country should be looked at for what it was, an evil time. There is plenty of guilt to deal with and much to go around, from the African tribes who would capture people from other tribes and sell them to Arab slave traders that would get them to Portuguese and Spanish ports of departure in Africa, onto English and Dutch and American slave ships that brought them to plantation owners in the Americas, where they were looked at as mere property, similar to what we have today with unwanted and unborn babies.
What was done in the past was bad and needs to be faced, but laying a guilt trip on each other does not help. We need to work together to stop stereotyping each other; all blacks are not criminals and all whites are not bigots. We need to think as Martin Luther King stated, we need to judge a man by his character, not the color of his skin, be it white or black.