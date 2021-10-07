Editor
Two headlines in the September 16th edition of the Enterprise caught my eye. First, “No escape” where healthcare workers in the county are so overwhelmed that they have not only run out of space but are exhausted from the ever-growing numbers of residents who have contracted Covid and are requiring care. The other headline, “Some parents promise to leave district after MTUESD board votes to enforce mask mandate.” What we seem to have are medical workers who are being inundated with new Covid patients on one hand and, on the other, parents who seem to feel that requiring masks for their children in an attempt to keep them from contracting this deadly disease is an assault on their rights as parents. To say this is incongruous is a milestone of understatement. Is it the case that parents expressing their political imperatives, benighted though they be, surpasses their responsibility as parents to provide responsible protection from a clear and present danger from a preventable disease to their children?
Carole Swan
Murphys
(209) 535-5651