Editor
I have been following the race for District 3 Supervisor with great interest. I have attended events for both candidates. I have reviewed the candidates’ websites. I have talked to friends and family about their opinions on the issues. I have considered each candidate’s educational and professional experiences. And now, I am ready to make a choice. However, before I do, I have two final questions:
1. Who does Merita Callaway, the retiring District 3 Supervisor, endorse to replace her? It is traditional, expected, and honorable for an outgoing elected official to endorse a candidate to replace them. Why is she not doing this? It would be a disservice to her constituents if she does not. In the County Tax Collector’s race, Barbara Sullivan has endorsed a candidate. Why does Merita not do the same. Is she afraid to do so? Why?
2. With all of the nastiness that has gone on in our national elections recently, and the questioning of the integrity of our electoral system (including the honorable public servants who maintain that system), I am afraid of similar corrosive and unfounded influences filtering down to our local elections. Therefore, I would like to ask if each of the two District 3 Supervisor Candidates would make a pledge, and post it on their websites, that they will accept and abide by the electoral results ultimately certified by our county officials?
When I can get an answer to these two questions, I will be ready to make my final decision.
Lynn Wadyka
Arnold