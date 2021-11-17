Editor
Congress passed the infrastructure bill and Tom McClintock voted against it. I'm curious as to why he would do that. Is he opposed to repairing bridges and highways? Does he like having potholes the size of a crater? Does he like the idea of water lines still using pipes that contain lead, that can destroy the health of children? Just asking! We should get rid of him. He is a detriment to the people of this district. Have you noticed he votes against anything that could help anybody? Let's kick him out.
M. E. Connelly
Valley Springs