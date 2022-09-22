The League of Women Voters of the Mother Lode provides local information to VotersEdge.org about candidates and measures. Voters Edge is a project of the LWV of California Education Fund, along with MapLight, a non-profit technology company. Voters can enter their address and see all of the candidates and measures that are on the ballot, plus background that candidates have provided.
Candidates are invited to enter their information which includes their profession, priorities if elected, and additional items like a photo, contact info, endorsements, and even videos. This is a free service. The data provided is not edited.
All candidates who are on the ballot in Calaveras County and who provided emails to the Registrar of Voters have received an email invitation to provide this information. We are currently working to contact those who did not, so that they may participate.
The League of Women Voters is a 102-year-old political, non-partisan organization whose goals are to empower voters and defend democracy. Voters Edge allows voters to learn about those folks who want to represent them. We urge candidates to participate by providing their data, and voters to take advantage of this service.
Calaveras County Coordinator, Voters Edge