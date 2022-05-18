Please vote in the June 7 Primary if you care about the future of Calaveras.

Editor
I am a retired architect and general contractor who specialized in commercial and residential design and construction projects for 40 years. I have been a property owner here in Calaveras County since 1988 and finally retired here in 2016. I'm originally from the east coast but moved here to Calaveras County via stop-overs in Southern California and the Bay Area. My professional career has allowed me to design and build projects throughout the western U.S., including Alaska and Hawaii.
In Hawaii, the government mandated that affordable housing should contain underground infrastructures (power, phones, internet, etc.). Unfortunately, shortcuts were sought in construction (argued as cost efficiencies and “property rights”) which ultimately led to costly redesigns and significant time delays in various projects. I fought against these penny-wise and pound-foolish ideas but was often overruled by powers-that-be. I’ve seen this happen again and again in other areas also. Along the Highway 4 corridor, placing utilities underground would greatly reduce the risk of accidental fires.
I have talked with Martin Huberty about these issues. I was pleasantly surprised at how knowledgeable he is about such subjects. Martin said that he agrees that the county should stand firm on construction projects to ensure building quality and public safety. He told me that he agrees that the county’s Engineering and Public Works departments should ensure the accuracy of the drafted documents so new underground utilities are designed for a smooth transition from the existing utility conditions.
Martin’s vision is that the county plan any future growth with an eye to ensuring they contain modern architectural and construction concepts that will meet our social goals of safety and aesthetics. I believe Martin will ensure that growth is NOT allowed to occur haphazardly, and at the lowest possible cost to the builder/landowner.
I support Martin Huberty for District 3 Supervisor.
Please vote in the June 7 Primary if you care about the future of Calaveras.
Craig Burton
Arnold