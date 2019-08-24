Editor,
One of the most disturbing aspects of the Trump era is its fiscal mismanagement of government. It is well-documented that past Republican governments have cut taxes and increased military spending to balloon deficits, but this current version is without peer.
After enacting the biggest Republican tax cut ever (their own words) with borrowed money (in part from China, in part from the separate solvent Social Security trust fund), Trump is now engaging in a trade war that is slowing the world economy and, ultimately, our own. To turn past slow-downs around, our government has increased spending, cut taxes and cut interest rates. This time, however, such solutions will make our long-term situation worse - with an economy already having record deficits and historically low interest rates.
With Trump’s past business record (four bankruptcies), his leadership in the effort to squeeze maximum short-term gain out of his government “business” should be no surprise. That the tax cuts and military spending have selfishly only benefited his rich friends was also predictable. But asking the current republican majority to curb the excess is absurd: the term “fiscally conservative republican” only applies to when spending is slashed for low-income people - after all, republican tax cuts and increased military spending is how we produced this record debt in the first place.
A new path forward would be for our deficit to actually pay for long-term investments in sustainable energy projects, putting Americans to work building the foundations for a new economy. Replacing the military-industrial complex (which spends more on our military than the next seven nations combined) with a renewable energy-industrial complex would address many problems: increasing climate change, reliance on foreign energy that leads to international conflict, and the illusion that violence is the path to peace, among others.
We have the tools to build a better future. We must climb out of this rut that will only lead to insolvency and bankruptcy. Managing our finances in a truly conservative manner would be the first step.