Those of us who live within the boundaries of the Vallecito Union School District and the Bret Harte Union School District are extremely fortunate to have strong candidates running for our school boards.
Incumbents Shannon Simpson and Jessica Hitchcock have already demonstrated their commitment and expertise on the VUSD board. Shannon saw that the schools needed a regular music program, and she is doing the work to make it happen. Jessica was on the committee that successfully kept the schools open all through Covid when many others were closed. Maya Radisich joins them as a candidate who believes in our excellent schools and wants to work to keep them strong. All three of these women have children currently enrolled in the district. Who better to care for our schools?
On the BHUSD, incumbents Gail Bunge and Joan Lark both have a proven track record of efforts to maintain the excellence of our high school. Their commitment to a broad curriculum including vocational and agriculture programs, Advanced Placement courses, dual enrollment in Columbia College, plus an extensive athletic program gives our students every opportunity. They have ensured that the district maintains the resources it needs to excel and grow.
I have met all these women and am equally impressed by each one. All have participated in Candidates Nights sponsored by local business associations or teachers/staff groups where every candidate had an opportunity to participate. I recently saw notice for three Candidate Forums in our county entitled “Protect Our Children, Know Your School Board Candidates.” None of these wonderful women were invited to speak. Those who attend will not be able to get to know all of their candidates.
My research tells me there is no one who would better protect the children of Calaveras County than these five, and they all have my vote.
Mickey Williamson
Murphys
