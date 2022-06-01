Editor
It’s telling when a campaign, in this case District 3 Board of Supervisors, devolves into mudslinging and untruths. The last name of a candidate does not make them the right choice. The long-term actions, community involvement, involvement with the county as a whole, not just their district makes a great candidate Experience and integrity is what makes an excellent candidate. Amongst many other things, such as serving on the Calaveras County Planning Commission; donating countless hours helping the Butte Fire Survivors at the government center, during the fire and even well after; creating and producing the White Pines Christmas Lights; standing up for property rights; safety issues for the upper Hwy. 4 community as well as standing up for small businesses on Hwy 4, is some of the many attributes and contributions to Calaveras County that makes Lisa Muetterties the best choice for Supervisor.
Her desire to run solely on her well established and respected integrity and merit speak louder then any amount of mudslinging. Her capable answering of difficult and far ranging questions also speaks loudly to her capability of being an excellent District 3 Supervisor. As a 5th generation Calaveras County life long resident, I wholeheartedly endorse Lisa Muetterties, as such I expect this Letter to the Editor to be printed as received, with out any editing on part of the Calaveras Enterprise.
Terry McBride
Mountain Ranch