Editor,
My wife and I have been volunteers at Turner Park in San Andreas for the past 10 years. During the many hours we have spent at that beautiful and enjoyable park, we have always felt safe and unthreatened. We are all truly blessed to have this asset in our community.
Daily, a regular and reliable group of volunteers visit the park to make sure that all the park facilities are clean and inviting to the people of our community. The Sheriff’s Department has installed a 24/7 camera surveillance system at the park, as well as providing extra patrols upon request. We are not naive. We know that some bad people sometimes do some bad things at Turner Park. However, the overwhelming number of patrons of the park are people of all ages and all socio-economic levels who come to the park to relax, exercise, and/or spend some quality time with family members or friends. As volunteers we are especially heartened by the good number of families with children who come to enjoy the park.
The very best thing we can do to keep the park safe and enjoyable is to use the park. A good, visible presence of the good people in our community at the park is the best deterrent to the undesirable elements that unfortunately sometimes take advantage of this public venue. Please take the time to go to Turner Park and enjoy the almost 100 foot tall oak trees, the crepe myrtle now in bloom, and the laughter of the small children on the swings. We do!