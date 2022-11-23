Editor

This Thanksgiving, the members of the Calaveras Planning Coalition are thankful for fat cattle grazing on rangeland, for wine grapes that hang like clusters of grace on the vine, and for olive trees that thrive in hardscrabble soil. We are thankful for our open landscapes, our historic communities, and our good and generous people.

0
0
0
0
0

Comment Policy

Calaveras Enterprise does not actively monitor comments. However, staff does read through to assess reader interest. When abusive or foul language is used or directed toward other commenters, those comments will be deleted. If a commenter continues to use such language, that person will be blocked from commenting. We wish to foster a community of communication and a sharing of ideas, and we truly value readers' input.