Editor
There seems to be a baby food supply disruption. Should this be a problem in your life, this is what we used in the 70s, and had nothing else. Looking out, the scenery the children of that generation appear healthy.
1 can evaporated milk, Karo Syrup, water, (baby vitamins as suggested by your doctor. You might need to research the proper amounts as it has been a while for me. Sterilize the mixture in the bottles and refrigerate as needed. Lukewarm for Baby. It just becomes part of your routine.
Evan Garamendi
Mokelumne Hill