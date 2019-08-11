Editor,
Jim Pesout basically calls the Electoral College outdated and needs replaced. The Founding Fathers in their wisdom wanted to see a fair presidential election. Their goal was to give both heavily populated states and less populated equal say in our elections. At first I didn’t understand it until I studied and was impressed with the Founding Fathers wisdom. I came to the conclusion that those that want to do away with the Electoral College do not understand it. I found the Electoral College is still relevant today as it was back then and even more so today.
It’s interesting that there was no issue with the Electoral College, especially after Barack Obama and Bill Clinton were elected with it, but all of a sudden it became an issue when Donald Trump was elected. Had Hillary been elected over Trump, you would have heard nothing more about the Electoral College.
Let’s face it, democrats want the Electoral College to go away because they are petrified of a Donald Trump second term and are more than willing to tamper with the Constitution in order to do so. However removing it will mean that only three or four heavily populated states will choose a president for the rest of the country, this is unacceptable.