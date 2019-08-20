Editor,
People on news shows are starting to refer to Senator McConnel as “Moscow Mitch.” I do not think that’s fair.
OK, he did block a bill to require paper ballots so that if there was interference we could do a recount. And he did also block legislation that would require candidates to report attempted interference to the FBI. He did stop Obama from having a vote in the senate to warn us last time about Russia and WikiLeaks.
I guess because they were helping the Republican party. But, that does not mean he sided with Russia over the United States … does it? It does not mean that voting for republicans is the same as siding with Russia.
Just because they took sanctions away from Oleg Deripaska’s companies does not automatically mean they are choosing them over us, does it?
It’s time for all this talk of republicans taking the Russian position over ours to stop. When the president made jokes with Putin (on camera) about their messing in our elections, he wasn’t really giving them a pass … was he?
After all, they did pass legislation to greatly reduce corporate taxes. And they did pass a really big tax break for the wealthy. That’ll help you too, right? Assuming you make more than $500,000 a year, this republican agenda is fantastic. Of course, if you don’t, you’re left out. But the owner of your company will be generous and pass that on to you in the form of a large raise. So, you’re OK … right?
Well, don’t worry because republicans have a really GOOD healthcare plan! And they will release the details real soon.