Editor
The world has been evolving toward a global civilization ever since the meltdown of the Ice Age. Powerful demographic forces, economic forces, political forces and ecological forces are driving humans together into ever larger groups and combinations of groups. There’s a global civilization in our future whether we want it or not.
When the Ice Age melted down, sea level in the world ocean rose 100 meters. The flooding was especially severe in the Mediterranean basin. Millions of acres of coastal plains were inundated. The tribes who lived on those plains lost their hunting grounds. They were pushed onto the lands of other tribes. Countless wars broke out. The Agricultural Revolution was born out of that melee. By employing agriculture, 100 acres of cultivated land could feed a larger population than 1,000 acres of hunting grounds could support. By love and by war, most of those tribes coalesced into larger tribes. The human population of planet Earth exploded.
Tiny villages grew to be tiny towns. Towns became cities. Cities became city-states. City-states grew to be nation states. Nation states grew to be empires and whole civilizations – the Roman Empire, the British Empire, Egyptian civilization, Christian civilization, Moslem civilization, Chinese civilization and so on. We now live in a period of “clashing civilizations.” Atlantic civilization vs. Pacific civilization. Eastern civilization vs. the West. But forces like population pressure, world wars, world trade, global warming, multinational corporations, NAFTA, the UN, EU, TPP, etc., are bringing those civilizations closer together.
“We need more globalization, not less.” (Xi Jinping). In 2017, President Xi Jinping became the first Chinese president to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos. He highlighted the “Community of Common Destiny” concept for global governance, noting that “Mankind has become a community of common destiny” that one is inseparable from the other, and their interests are highly intermingled and interdependent. For Xi, fostering a ‘”new type of international relations” and building “a community of common destiny with mankind” is the primary aim of Chinese foreign policy.
In a major foreign policy address in Wash., D.C., on April 24, 2016, presidential candidate Donald Trump said “We will no longer surrender this country or its people to the false song of globalism.” … “The nation-state remains the true foundation of happiness and harmony.” In a UN speech on Sept. 25, 2018, President Donald Trump said “We reject globalism and embrace patriotism. Around the world responsible nations must resist the threats to sovereignty.” Donald Trump is a confirmed nationalist dedicated to national sovereignty and opposed to the forces of globalization.
“Make America Great Again!” Great like when? 1850? 1950? The world population in 1950 was 2.5 billion. It’s 7.7 billion now. You can’t tell 5.5 billion people to go back to where they came from. Mr. President, this world is on the path to a global civilization. You and the rest of the conservatives who are clinging to the past can go on clinging to the past, but you cannot lead the world back to the past. There is no way back. Nationalism vs. globalism is the central political issue of our times. The old Westphalian world order of nation states is collapsing under our feet and under the weight of the 10 billion people who will be here in this century. There’s a global civilization in our future whether we want it or not.