Editor
You have to respect their patience. They said the south would rise again. Today, though, it is not a geographic point. All the vitriol and insanity has coalesced into a wannabe dictator. The capitol insurrection was a dress rehearsal. Stealing classified documents is just par for the course. Lindsey Graham threatens blood in the streets if we meddle with their plan to destroy our democracy. We are in the middle of a civil war that is moving sloth-like only because delaying and bankrupting your opposition is the only legal tactic this cultish leader understands. All his crimes are forgiven by his followers and those old style politicians who swallowed his totalitarian hook long ago. Wake up, America. When the drones are hovering over your RV pads and rustic drives it is going to be too late to cast off your beloved charlatan.