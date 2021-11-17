Editor
Consistent with my inalienable First Amendment Right, I am herein petitioning the state and federal governments for redress of grievances, i.e. vaccine mandates, quarantines, abuse of police power under the 14th Amendment, and the Fifth Amendment for deprivation of life and liberty and the TAKING of private property for public use, without just compensation. The recent behavior of the Emperor of Chaos, Vice President Biden (I can’t bring myself to call him president as he stole the election) and former Governor Newsom (he did too) have been at best unconstitutional and at worst just plain evil. They and their administrations are treating us all as inbred debt babies in the sand box, who don't own their bodies anymore. And who are defended by this current oppressive political propaganda word of make believe, giving us open borders, CRT, racist white supremacy, ocean freight bottlenecks, coupled with constant inflation (secret taxation) by the perpetual annual debasement of our money. This all is accomplished by a universal judicial STAY on all forensic accounting of either financial or voting irregularities which is, in practice, a complete denial of truth to the sovereign people of this state and country. As for my legal foundation for this redress, over a century ago in California it was decided in JEW HO V. WILLIAMSON ET AL (CIRCUIT COURT, N.D. CALIFORNIA JUNE 15, 1900) NO. 12,940. pgs. 23-24
“The Court cannot but see the practical question that is presented to it as to the ineffectiveness of this method of quarantine against such a disease as this. So upon that ground, the Court must hold that this quarantine is not a reasonable regulation to accomplish the purposes sought. …Whatever may have been the intent of the ordinances as adopted, they are applied by the Public authorities charged with their administration, and thus representing the State itself, with a mind so unequal and oppressive as to amount to a practical denial by the State of that equal protection of the laws, which is secured to the petitioners, as to all other persons, by the broad and benign provisions of the fourteenth amendment to the constitution of the United States. Wherever the courts of the United States have found such an administration of the law, although it may be, upon the face of the act or of the ordinance such a lack of discrimination as to otherwise justify the ordinance or the law, still, the Court finds that in its practical operation, in its enforcement by the State or the municipality, there is that opportunity, and that it is he purpose to enforce it (WITH AN EVIL EYE AND AN UNEQUAL HAND) then it is the duty of the Court to interpose, and to declare the ordinance discriminating in its character, and void under the constitution of the United States.”
In closing, and in support of my redress, I quote from former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, “the larger the slice taken by government, the smaller the cake available for everyone else.” HL Menchen - "Every election amounts to no more than an advance auction of stolen goods, a process few would support if they saw its true nature." And lastly, JFK and his favorite quote from Dante: “The hottest places in Hell are reserved for those who, in times of moral crisis, maintain their neutrality.”
Tom Swartz
Rail Road Flat