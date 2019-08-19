Editor,
We need immigration, legal and otherwise.
My grandfather was an orphan in Canada. He was a lumberjack. He drifted down into the United States in the logging trade. He bought a farm, raised a family, and never drifted back. He was an “illegal alien.” Nobody cared.
ICE just arrested about 700 “illegal aliens” in Mississippi. Those people had jobs. They were arrested at work. They were paying taxes, paying rent, and paying into the Social Security system. They were producing the food that we ALL eat. They were contributing to GDP and the wealth of the nation. Those people were doing jobs that are dirty, stinky, grueling, labor – jobs that soft spoiled Americans don’t want. And we’re throwing them out for “ideological” reasons! Meanwhile, we’re importing foreign labor to take high tech, high paying, jobs in Silicon Valley that that soft spoiled Americans do want and can’t get because they can’t compete at immigrant wages. How stupid.
Once upon a time I was a vineyard manager in Napa County. The total population of Napa County is 150,000 people. That includes male and female, young and old, lame and hale, skilled and unskilled, employed and unemployed, new-born babies and people at death’s door. Napa County has 47,000 acres of grapes. All those grapes come ripe at the same time every year in Napa and the surrounding counties. If you drafted the entire population of Napa County into forced labor work brigades, they couldn’t harvest that crop. Where do you get a labor force to harvest that crop without “aliens?”
I did what any sensible person would do. I hired anyone who showed up willing to work. I asked for a name, address and Social Security number. Beyond that, I didn’t ask a whole lot of questions in English, Español or any other language.