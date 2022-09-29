Bret Harte Union High School District has been under effective leadership and guidance by the existing board members. On Nov. 8, you will have the choice to keep this proven, professional, and education-oriented board working for the students and betterment of the school by reelecting Gail Bunge.
My choice is to reelect Gail Bunge. This may not be your choice, but because of her proven record, she is the best choice for the students. Gail knows the board policies, mandates of the law, and how to respectfully and carefully listen to public concerns. She has in the past and will continue to listen to current issues from parents and the public.
Gail became involved when she had personal concerns for her child. She realized that if she wanted to see a change, she would need to learn the laws, policies, and skills of perhaps [not always] pleasing others but keeping the best for students in mind. Gail has an in-depth understanding of how the school district has improved the quality of the community.
Gail will continue on the direct and clear path of future growth for all students.
On Nov. 8, please join me in continuing to support Gail’s work.