Editor
I am writing today to share my thoughts regarding Lisa Muetterties, who is running for District 3 Supervisor. I have been to her meet & greets and in listening to her accomplishments and experience I feel that she is more than qualified to lead our communities into the future in progress and growth. We live in a beautiful rural area that takes someone like Lisa who has lived here for 34 years to understand what it takes to keep our roads, forests, local businesses, housing and tourism safe and updated. Lisa is committed to take these matters and more to task.
Denise Haase
Vallecito