Editor,

Tired of negatives; time for positives regarding Mark Twain Dignity Health Hospital.

After our recent experience with oncology, emergency and hospitalization, we wish to express a huge THANKS to all medical staff and employees at Mark Twain.

Caring doctors, their staff, nurses, lab techs, dietary and also security: we thank you.

With kindness and concern, what more can one wish for in Calaveras County?

Jack is home and doing as well as expected.

Again, thanks to all of you – too many to personally list.

