Editor,
Tired of negatives; time for positives regarding Mark Twain Dignity Health Hospital.
After our recent experience with oncology, emergency and hospitalization, we wish to express a huge THANKS to all medical staff and employees at Mark Twain.
Caring doctors, their staff, nurses, lab techs, dietary and also security: we thank you.
With kindness and concern, what more can one wish for in Calaveras County?
Jack is home and doing as well as expected.
Again, thanks to all of you – too many to personally list.