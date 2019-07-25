Editor
After 13 years of the General Plan update process, the board of supervisors will hear from the people one last time at the public hearings starting July 30. What might people say about the General Plan update?
I hope people from Arnold, Murphys, Douglas Flat, Avery, Hathaway Pines and Valley Springs will speak up and say out loud that they want to keep their community plans, in order to maintain and enhance the character of their communities. The proposed General Plan update would eliminate those community plans.
I hope people will say that they want to achieve measurable improvements to fire safety in a timely manner rather than relying on General Plan update measures that may or may not be implemented at some unspecified time in the future.
I hope that people concerned about the loss of farmland, rangeland and timberland will say that they want the specific mitigation standards proposed by the Calaveras Agriculture Coalition in 2011 rather than the General Plan update proposal to amend the code at some unspecified time in the future.
The residents of Calaveras County are deeply committed to building a future that balances resource conservation with the need to provide jobs, housing, safety and services. It is time for their government to step up and show that same level of commitment.
We at the Calaveras Planning Coalition encourage you to make your voices heard. Attend the hearings. You can also contact your supervisors by sending an email to their clerk, Diane Severud, at DSeverud@co.calaveras.ca.us, by writing an email on the county website at calaverasgov.us/County-Feedback/Board-of-Supervisors, or by calling the clerk at 754-6370.