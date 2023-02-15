The article regarding Arnold Family Medical Office to Remain open left a lot of questions unanswered. Regular patients at the office heard nothing from Adventist Health management until rumors were already sweeping the Highway 4 corridor. They initially denied the closing, then said they were studying options, and then announced they would keep it open. But without a primary care provider for this entire part of the county.
The physician's assistant in the office is popular, but it appears there will be no physician for her to assist. This is very similar to the actions Adventist took, or didn't take, when Dr. Lopez left the Angels office. Patients were told nothing and little help if any was offered to find another primary care physician. The "physician reference" line never returned my calls. I had to scramble to find health care for over a year. Now Adventist claims they are offering primary care in Angels but I have never been made aware of that by the organization.
It seems Adventist Health can raise millions for equipment and buildings in Sonora, but is unable to serve the health care needs of Calaveras County.
I feel the staff and the community have not been treated honestly.