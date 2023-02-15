Editor

The article regarding Arnold Family Medical Office to Remain open left a lot of questions unanswered. Regular patients at the office heard nothing from Adventist Health management until rumors were already sweeping the Highway 4 corridor. They initially denied the closing, then said they were studying options, and then announced they would keep it open. But without a primary care provider for this entire part of the county.

